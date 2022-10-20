Menu

Crime

Man accused of murdering Ashley Simpson ordered to stand trial

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 4:16 pm
Murder charge laid in Ashley Simpson disappearance
WATCH: More than five years after Ashley Simpson disappeared from the Shuswap region of B.C. police have found the remains of the missing woman and prosecutors have charged her former boyfriend with murder. It's the closure Simpson's family had been waiting years for – Dec 6, 2021

Following a preliminary inquiry that wrapped up on Thursday at the Salmon Arm, B.C., courthouse, Derek Lee Matthew Favell was ordered to stand trial.

Favell is accused of killing his former girlfriend Ashley Simpson, 32, who disappeared from the North Okanagan in 2016.

Read more: Boyfriend charged in Ashley Simpson’s alleged murder denied bail

After years of uncertainty over what had happened to Simpson, police said a tip from the public led to her remains being discovered in a wooded area outside Salmon Arm in November 2021.

A week later a charge of second-degree murder was approved against Favell.

Read more: Boyfriend of missing Salmon Arm, B.C. woman charged with second-degree murder

A publication ban covers the evidence presented at this week’s preliminary inquiry.

The case is scheduled to be back in court in Kamloops on Dec. 5 to fix a date for trial.

— with files from Kathy Michaels

