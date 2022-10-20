Police seek owners of keys stolen in Westdale break and enter probe

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police say they’re seeking to reunite stolen keys with rightful owners as part of an ongoing investigation tied to a decade of thefts in the city’s west side.

Investigators didn’t reveal specifics of the unusual probe or whether charges are pending, but said the break and investigation began on Oct. 10 involving homes in Westdale.

“These keys are believed to have been stolen from the Westdale neighbourhood between 2010 to present,” const. Krista-Lee Ernst told Global News.

“The release is an attempt to identify victims for some of the identifiable stolen keys and to hear from them the circumstances of how they may have gone missing, if they haven’t reported to police.”

Detectives are asking residents to review images of the property and reach out to Hamilton police, if recognized.