Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek owners of keys stolen in Westdale break and enter probe

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 2:10 pm
Hamilton Police are looking to reunite stolen keys from a Westdale break and enter investigation that started in October 2022. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police are looking to reunite stolen keys from a Westdale break and enter investigation that started in October 2022. Hamilton Police

Hamilton Police say they’re seeking to reunite stolen keys with rightful owners as part of an ongoing investigation tied to a decade of thefts in the city’s west side.

Investigators didn’t reveal specifics of the unusual probe or whether charges are pending, but said the break and investigation began on Oct. 10 involving homes in Westdale.

Read more: $4M in illegal cannabis seized in Norfolk County raid: OPP

“These keys are believed to have been stolen from the Westdale neighbourhood between 2010 to present,” const. Krista-Lee Ernst told Global News.

“The release is an attempt to identify victims for some of the identifiable stolen keys and to hear from them the circumstances of how they may have gone missing, if they haven’t reported to police.”

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives are asking residents to review images of the property and reach out to Hamilton police, if recognized.

Trending Now

Click to play video: 'Reaching out to younger voters ahead of Ontario’s municipal elections'
Reaching out to younger voters ahead of Ontario’s municipal elections
HamiltonHamilton newsstolen keysbreak and enter investigationwestdale break and enterstolen keys in westdalewestdale key theftswestdale robberies
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers