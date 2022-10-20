OPP investigate fatal collision after vehicle struck a tree in North Middlesex

See more sharing options

One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision in North Middlesex.

On Wednesday, just after 6:30 p.m., emergency responders received a report of a serious collision after a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on West Corner Drive.

The lone driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased is being held pending next-of-kin notification.

The roadway was closed for the initial stages of the investigation but has since been reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.