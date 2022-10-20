Menu

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

OPP investigate fatal collision after vehicle struck a tree in North Middlesex

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 10:00 am
OPP vehicle. View image in full screen
OPP vehicle. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision in North Middlesex.

On Wednesday, just after 6:30 p.m., emergency responders received a report of a serious collision after a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on West Corner Drive.

Read more: 19-hour standoff with barricaded man ends in arrest, Woodstock, Ont. police say

The lone driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased is being held pending next-of-kin notification.

The roadway was closed for the initial stages of the investigation but has since been reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

