OPP investigate fatal collision after vehicle struck a tree in North Middlesex

One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision in North Middlesex.
On Wednesday, just after 6:30 p.m., emergency responders received a report of a serious collision after a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on West Corner Drive.
The lone driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the deceased is being held pending next-of-kin notification.
The roadway was closed for the initial stages of the investigation but has since been reopened.
The investigation is ongoing.
