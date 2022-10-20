Quinte West many faces impaired driving charge

See more sharing options

A Quinte West man is facing an impaired driving charge after an incident on Oct. 19.

Police responded to a call in regards to a vehicle that had crashed into a ditch, striking a pole.

Police administered a breathalyzer test and the suspect was arrested.

A search of his vehicle turned up alcohol and what police believe is psilocybin.

Brett Torravillem 36, faces charges of impaired driving and possession of a controlled substance.

The vehicle was impounded for seven days and his driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.