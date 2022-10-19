Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Elks’ Decoud among 4 players fined by CFL on Wednesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2022 11:34 pm
Toronto Argonauts' Javon Leake, centre, runs the ball as Edmonton Elks, left to right, Enock Makonzo, Matthew Thomas, and Treston Decoud close in during first half CFL football action in Edmonton, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. View image in full screen
Toronto Argonauts' Javon Leake, centre, runs the ball as Edmonton Elks, left to right, Enock Makonzo, Matthew Thomas, and Treston Decoud close in during first half CFL football action in Edmonton, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The CFL has handed out four fines, including two maximum ones to Toronto Argonauts receiver Markeith Ambles and Edmonton Elks defensive back Treston Decoud on Wednesday.

Ambles and Decoud were disciplined for their roles in a post-game altercation following the Argos’ 28-23 win over the Elks on Oct. 15.

READ MORE: Edmonton Elks lose again at home, fall 28-23 to Toronto Argonauts

Montreal Alouettes defensive back Adarius Pickett was also fined for a hit on Ottawa Redblacks receiver Ryan Davis during Montreal’s 34-30 victory on Oct. 14.

Meanwhile, B.C. Lions defensive lineman Woody Baron was disciplined for unnecessary roughness on Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive lineman Geoff Gray in the Lions’ 40-32 win on Oct. 15.

The league did not disclose the figures of the fines.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Toys on the Turf at last Edmonton Elks home game Friday night'
Toys on the Turf at last Edmonton Elks home game Friday night
Related News
Edmonton sportsCFLFootballEdmonton ElksCanadian Football LeagueCanadian FootballCFL FootballTreston DecoudWoody BaronAdarius PickettMarkeith Ambles
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers