Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Kingston, Ont. mayoral candidates debate hosted by Baybridge S.S. students

By Megan King Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 5:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Kingston, Ont. mayoral candidates debate hosted by Baybridge S.S. students'
Kingston, Ont. mayoral candidates debate hosted by Baybridge S.S. students
The four people vying for Kingston mayor gathered at Baybridge Secondary School to take questions from students, in the city's only in-person all candidates debate.

All four candidates for Kingston mayor gathered at Bayridge Secondary School Wednesday morning to participate in the city’s only in-person mayoral debate of the municipal election.

“It’s hard to get your voice heard, especially as a newer candidate,” says Skyler McArthur-O’Blenes, one of the candidates running for mayor.

“It’s hard to get to every door, and I know I haven’t gotten to every door. So opportunities like this, it’s great, because we can all have a shared space where questions can be asked equally, and we can all, you know, do our best to answer.”

Read more: 2022 Kingston municipal election: get to know your council candidates

“Being able to do an in-person debate, hear the questions from the students, it was really exciting to me to see the number of students engaged,” adds incumbent mayor, Bryan Paterson.

Story continues below advertisement

“They were interested in the local issues that we’re seeing as a city.”

After a series of questions posed by the Bayridge student panel, the floor was opened up to students who asked about the drug poisoning crisis, mental health resources and sex trafficking issues, to name a few.

Trending Now

“What was particularly important is that, you know, you have all these students here, but there’s not a lot of engagement with the municipal politics,” says Ethan Smith, a grade 12 student.

Smith was a member of the panel asking questions to the candidates, which is something he wants to see more of.

“You know, this is the next generation of voters,” he says.

“Municipal politics, if anything, is the most influential. So yeah, definitely bringing that back was very important for us.”

“[I was] really impressed with a lot of the questions, and the fact that they’re actually interested,” adds mayoral candidate Tina Fraser. “Because we need to change the game about politics. It’s more about activism.”
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Kingston, Ont. slate of mayoral candidates set

“I’m grateful to be able to talk to young people, high school students, because, you know they are the future,” says Ivan Stoiljkovic, one of the mayoral candidates. “But really, they are important.”

Bayridge students will be holding a mock election on Thursday, casting their ballots for mayor.

As for those currently eligible to vote, advanced polling has begun and ballot casting will continue until Election Day.

ElectionStudentsMayorHigh SchoolDebateCandidatesbayridge
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers