Woolwich high school in Waterloo Region placed under hold and secure, WRDSB says

For the second time this week, there is a hold and secure at a high school in Waterloo Region.

A school spokesperson told Global News that the school day was already was over when the hold and secure came into efffect so most students were gone.

They said that the initial indication came from police but the move was made by the school out of an abundance of caution.

A police spokesperson told Global News that the school placed itself under a hold and secure.

They said that officers were dispatched to the school at around 2:40 p.m. in connection to a weapons incident.