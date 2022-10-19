Menu

Education

Woolwich high school in Waterloo Region placed under hold and secure, WRDSB says

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 3:35 pm
The Waterloo Region District School Board says that Waterloo Regional Police have asked that Elmira District Secondary School in Woolwich has been placed into a hold and secure. View image in full screen
The Waterloo Region District School Board says that Waterloo Regional Police have asked that Elmira District Secondary School in Woolwich has been placed into a hold and secure. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

For the second time this week, there is a hold and secure at a high school in Waterloo Region.

A school spokesperson told Global News that the school day was already was over when the hold and secure came into efffect so most students were gone.

They said that the initial indication came from police but the move was made by the school out of an abundance of caution.

Read more: Waterloo school placed under hold and secure during police investigation

A police spokesperson told Global News that the school placed itself under a hold and secure.

They said that officers were dispatched to the school at around 2:40 p.m. in connection to a weapons incident.

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

