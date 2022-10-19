Province, Grand Forks partner together to develop new housing

Send this page to someone via email

The province of B.C. and the city of Grand Forks have partnered together to develop new housing.

On Friday, the province announced that through BC Housing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been signed formalizing their commitment with the city.

“New affordable housing is needed across the province and our government is committed to doing our part to ensure supply keeps up with demand,” said B.C.’s attorney general and minister responsible for housing, Murray Rankin, in a press release.

“We’re proud to partner with the City of Grand Forks and I look forward to working collaboratively to deliver housing solutions that meet the needs of people in the community.”

As part of the MOU, there is an agreement to replace the Hardy View Lodge shelter at 2320-78th Avenue, which is operating under a temporary-use permit and is set to close at the end of March next year.

Grand Forks plans to propose other sites that could be used for a new shelter or supportive housing building to BC Housing.

BC Housing will then evaluate the proposed sites and handle all aspects of designing, building, and securing funding for the project.

“The council and province have worked together to find mutually agreeable and beneficial strategies to help solve the housing crunch in Grand Forks,” said the mayor of Grand Forks Brian Taylor.

“This MOU sets the tone for an upcoming collaboration, ensuring that any new housing meets the needs of the community and is built in the most suitable locations.”

Meanwhile, BC Housing will explore the sale of the property at 7382-2nd Street to the city for a new affordable housing project.

“Both the city and BC Housing agree that there are better locations in the community for a shelter or supportive housing project than the 7382-2nd [Street] and 2320-78th [Avenue] sites,” states the press release.

