Kamloops man arrested after vehicle crashes into cars at Penticton dealership

Several cars were banged up and a man suffered minor injuries after allegedly failing to observe a red light and crashing into a series of cars at a dealership in Penticton, B.C., RCMP said.

A 42-year-old driver from Kamloops is now facing charges after allegedly driving an Audi sedan without a licence or insurance, and going through a red light at the intersection of Green Mountain Road and the Channel Parkway Monday at 1:30 a.m., RCMP said Tuesday in a press release.

The police said the man then drove north on the Channel Parkway and allegedly lost control of his vehicle, crashing into parked cars at a nearby dealership.

“With the holiday season approaching, the RCMP wants to remind all drivers to plan for safe rides home by designated drivers,” Const. James Grandy, spokesperson for the Penticton RCMP, said in a press release.

“Thankfully, no one was seriously injured as a result of this incident.”

The Kamloops driver, who was not named by police, faces charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired driving, having no driver’s licence and no insurance.

Police said there was significant damage caused to several parked vehicles, along with the dealership facility.