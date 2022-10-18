Over 1,000 customers near Penticton, B.C. without power: FortisBC

According to FortisBC, 1,133 customers are without power just outside of Penticton along Highway 3A.
The power outage is impacting the community of Twin Lakes and the surrounding area.
Read more: Okanagan FortisBC crews head east to help with Fiona cleanup
Read More
Crews are working on the issue, however, there is currently no estimated time as to when power will be restored.
Trending Now
FortisBC says the cause is unknown at this time.
Osprey nests cause four power outages within ten days
Comments