Over 1,000 customers near Penticton, B.C. without power: FortisBC

According to FortisBC, 1,133 customers are without power just outside of Penticton along Highway 3A.

The power outage is impacting the community of Twin Lakes and the surrounding area.

Crews are working on the issue, however, there is currently no estimated time as to when power will be restored.

FortisBC says the cause is unknown at this time.