Canada

Over 1,000 customers near Penticton, B.C. without power: FortisBC

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted October 18, 2022 2:40 pm
Oct 18, 2022 3A Power outage View image in full screen
The power outage is impacting the community of Twin Lakes and surrounding communities. FortisBC / Submitted

According to FortisBC, 1,133 customers are without power just outside of Penticton along Highway 3A.

The power outage is impacting the community of Twin Lakes and the surrounding area.

Read more: Okanagan FortisBC crews head east to help with Fiona cleanup

Crews are working on the issue, however, there is currently no estimated time as to when power will be restored.

FortisBC says the cause is unknown at this time.

