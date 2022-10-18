Menu

Crime

Police investigating after threats made to 2 Toronto schools

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 18, 2022 1:31 pm
A Toronto Police logo is shown at Toronto Police Services headquarters on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police logo is shown at Toronto Police Services headquarters on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Police say officers are investigating after threats were reportedly made to two schools in Toronto.

In a tweet Tuesday, Toronto police said at 12:21 p.m., officers received a report that a threat had been made towards a school in the Bloor Street West and The East Mall area.

Read more: Suspect turns himself in after fatal shooting in Toronto’s north end

Story continues below advertisement

“Police are on scene investigating,” officers said in the tweet. “There will be an increased police presence in the area.”

Trending Now

Minutes later, at 12:53 p.m., officers said a threat was reported at another school in the Cordova Avenue and Dundas Street West area.

Officers said there would be an increased police presence in that area.

-More to come…

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

