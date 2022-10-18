Police investigating after threats made to 2 Toronto schools

Send this page to someone via email

Police say officers are investigating after threats were reportedly made to two schools in Toronto.

In a tweet Tuesday, Toronto police said at 12:21 p.m., officers received a report that a threat had been made towards a school in the Bloor Street West and The East Mall area.

POLICE INVESTIGATION:

Bloor St West + The East Mall

12:21pm

– Reports of a threat made towards a school in the area

– Police are on scene investigating @TPS22Div

– There will be an increased police presence in the area#GO2027338

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 18, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

“Police are on scene investigating,” officers said in the tweet. “There will be an increased police presence in the area.”

Minutes later, at 12:53 p.m., officers said a threat was reported at another school in the Cordova Avenue and Dundas Street West area.

Officers said there would be an increased police presence in that area.

-More to come…