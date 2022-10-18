Police investigating after threats made to 2 Toronto schools

Police say officers are investigating after threats were reportedly made to two schools in Toronto.
In a tweet Tuesday, Toronto police said at 12:21 p.m., officers received a report that a threat had been made towards a school in the Bloor Street West and The East Mall area.
“Police are on scene investigating,” officers said in the tweet. “There will be an increased police presence in the area.”
Minutes later, at 12:53 p.m., officers said a threat was reported at another school in the Cordova Avenue and Dundas Street West area.
Officers said there would be an increased police presence in that area.
-More to come…
