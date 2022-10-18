Menu

Canada

Hamilton lottery winner says part of $1 Million prize will be shared with family

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 18, 2022 12:51 pm
Larry Culp of Hamilton recently picked up $1 Million at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto after cashing in with Lotto Max win. View image in full screen
Larry Culp of Hamilton recently picked up $1 Million at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto after cashing in with Lotto Max win. OLG

A Hamilton man who won $1 million in the lottery says he’s spreading his some of his good fortune among family members.

Larry Culp, 67, says a trip to Las Vegas with his siblings and another to Italy with his girlfriend is how he intends to share his new-found wealth with loved ones.

“It’s a wonderful windfall that I intend to share with my children and grandchildren,” Culp added.

Hamilton man wins $275K following 'Big Spin' at OLG prize centre

The retiree says he’s been playing the lottery for over 40 years and purchased his winning MaxMillions ticket at Goldie’s Variety on Mohawk Road.

“My favourite games are Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 — I play a mix of my own numbers and quick picks,” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto picking up his cheque.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

