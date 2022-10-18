Hamilton lottery winner says part of $1 Million prize will be shared with family

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton man who won $1 million in the lottery says he’s spreading his some of his good fortune among family members.

Larry Culp, 67, says a trip to Las Vegas with his siblings and another to Italy with his girlfriend is how he intends to share his new-found wealth with loved ones.

“It’s a wonderful windfall that I intend to share with my children and grandchildren,” Culp added.

The retiree says he’s been playing the lottery for over 40 years and purchased his winning MaxMillions ticket at Goldie’s Variety on Mohawk Road.

“My favourite games are Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 — I play a mix of my own numbers and quick picks,” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto picking up his cheque.