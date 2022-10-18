Menu

Environment

Cool temperatures leading to vibrant fall colours in Ontario: experts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2022 11:51 am
A person rides a skateboard by the fall foliage in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Experts say the vibrant orange, yellow and red colours Ontarians enjoying this fall season is something that have not been seen in recent years. View image in full screen
A person rides a skateboard by the fall foliage in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Experts say the vibrant orange, yellow and red colours Ontarians enjoying this fall season is something that have not been seen in recent years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Ontarians have been enjoying stunning orange, yellow and red fall colours this season and experts say the foliage is more vibrant than in recent years thanks largely to specific weather patterns.

Sean Thomas, a professor of forest ecology at the University of Toronto, says the fall colours in Toronto this year have been among the best he’s seen in years, especially after what he called last year’s “remarkably dull” fall.

He says lower temperatures but — not frost — combined with sufficient rainfall typically bring vibrant fall colours, whereas drier and warmer weather results in dull colours.

Read more: Frost advisory issued for parts of southern Ontario with temperature drop expected

Ben Rubin, an assistant professor of forest ecology at Western University, says the fall colours this season have been bright and beautiful in his home city of London, Ont., as well.

He says leaves change colours based on three factors — species, the length of a day, and the weather.

Rubin says that since weather is the factor that varies from year to year in a similar provincewide pattern, a vibrant fall in one part of Ontario means similarly stunning colours can be expected in other parts too.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

