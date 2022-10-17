Vernon, B.C. rec centre referendum results raise new political questions

Send this page to someone via email

This weekend, Vernon, B.C. residents voted in favour of borrowing up to $121 million for a new recreation centre.

The referendum results moved the proposed Active Living Centre a lot closer to becoming a reality.

However, now that the project is officially moving forward there are also new political questions about the future of recreation facilities in Greater Vernon.

Earlier this year, outlying areas around the City of Vernon declined to participate in the Active Living Centre project and their residents didn’t take part in the referendum.

Vernon taxpayers are expected to shoulder the cost of borrowing for the project and see higher property taxes as a result.

During the referendum, the City of Vernon promised Vernon taxpayers will have discounted fees at the new facility and get to register for classes before those “who do not contribute through their taxes.”

So now that the referendum has passed, it raises questions about whether or not Electoral Areas B and C and the District of Coldstream may reconsider their financial participation in the project.

What is financed by the four jurisdictions (Vernon, Coldstream, and Electoral Areas B and C) is Vernon’s existing pool.

So the passing of the referendum will also touch off a political discussion about what to do with the existing facility.

The City of Vernon said a feasibility study recommended that if the new Active Living Centre is built, the existing pool should be decommissioned.

As these political questions remain unresolved, the City of Vernon will be working behind the scenes toward making the Active Living Centre a reality.

The planned timeline is to start a request for proposals process this fall, followed by final design work starting in 2023 and construction beginning in 2024.

“Now that we have approval from citizens to move forward with the project, we’re ready to roll up our sleeves and get going,” Doug Ross the city’s director of recreation services said.

The Active Living Centre is expected to be completed in 2026.