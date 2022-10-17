Menu

Canada

Ontario Parks to reduce maximum camping stays during height of summer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2022 5:15 pm
Olivia Gerelus goes for a sunset paddle in Algonquin Park Friday June 11, 2021. Ontario Parks says it is cutting the maximum length of stay at several provincial campgrounds next summer amid a surge in demand. View image in full screen
Olivia Gerelus goes for a sunset paddle in Algonquin Park Friday June 11, 2021. Ontario Parks says it is cutting the maximum length of stay at several provincial campgrounds next summer amid a surge in demand. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill

Ontario Parks says it is cutting the maximum length of stay at several provincial campgrounds next summer amid a surge in demand.

The agency says Algonquin Provincial Park and Sandbanks Provincial Park are among a handful of sites that will reduce reservations to seven days between July 1, 2023, and Labour Day weekend.

It says most other parks will have a 14-day limit between those dates, while some will continue to allow the current 23-day maximum — which will be in effect for all parks outside of the summer period.

Ontario Parks says the decision was made after it heard from “countless” visitors who were frustrated to miss out on camping reservations due to high demand.

Story continues below advertisement

It says the number of reservations increased from 4.3 million in 2014 to over 6.6 million in 2021.

For those who want to enjoy longer camping periods next summer, Ontario Parks suggests visiting parks that allow 23-day reservations, planning road trips between parks or booking off-season stays.

