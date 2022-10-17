Menu

Canada

Hamilton man wins $275K following ‘Big Spin’ at OLG prize centre

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 3:30 pm
Kevin Harte of Hamilton won $275,000 with the OLG's Big Spin. View image in full screen
Kevin Harte of Hamilton won $275,000 with the OLG's Big Spin. OLG

A Hamilton man, who’s been playing the lottery for close to 17 years, has spun his way to a six figure lottery win.

Kevin Harte, 35, cashed in with Big Spin scratch game amid an opportunity to spin the giant OLG wheel at the Toronto prize centre in October.

“I was thrilled to see it land on $275,000,” said Harte who picked up the winning ticket at Mac’s on Mohawk Road, one he forgot he had for days.

Read more: Million-dollar lottery winner from Hamilton says travel abroad in plans after collecting cheque

“When I noticed I won a SPIN, I took it to the store right away,” Harte said.

A trip to a bank and call to a financial advisor are in his immediate future with perhaps a trip in the longer term.

“A vacation may be in my future,” he revealed. “I’m an NFL fan so maybe I’ll take a trip to see my favourite team play.”

HamiltonHamilton newsLotteryOlgLottery Winnerhamilton lottery winnerhamilton lotteryThe Big Spinscratch ticket win
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

