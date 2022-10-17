Hamilton man wins $275K following ‘Big Spin’ at OLG prize centre

See more sharing options

A Hamilton man, who’s been playing the lottery for close to 17 years, has spun his way to a six figure lottery win.

Kevin Harte, 35, cashed in with Big Spin scratch game amid an opportunity to spin the giant OLG wheel at the Toronto prize centre in October.

“I was thrilled to see it land on $275,000,” said Harte who picked up the winning ticket at Mac’s on Mohawk Road, one he forgot he had for days.

“When I noticed I won a SPIN, I took it to the store right away,” Harte said.

A trip to a bank and call to a financial advisor are in his immediate future with perhaps a trip in the longer term.

“A vacation may be in my future,” he revealed. “I’m an NFL fan so maybe I’ll take a trip to see my favourite team play.”