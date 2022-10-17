Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec City police officer faces charges after watchdog investigated violent arrests

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2022 2:44 pm
A Quebec City police badge is seen in Quebec City, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. View image in full screen
A Quebec City police badge is seen in Quebec City, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s police watchdog says an on-duty Quebec City officer caught on video in a pair of violent arrests last year is facing criminal charges.

Jacob Picard, 27, was charged by way of summons with one count of assault causing bodily harm and one count of assault.

The police watchdog — Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes — says in a statement that Picard will appear at the Quebec City courthouse on Nov. 28.

Trending Now

Read more: Police watchdog to investigate Quebec City officer linked to violent arrests

The violent arrests caught on video involved a specialized police squad that patrols the city’s bars.

One arrest took place on the street in November 2021 in the Grande Allée sector of the city, and the second occurred at a bar on St-Joseph Street in October of that year.

Story continues below advertisement

The watchdog says it will not comment further as the case is before the courts.

Quebec CityQuebec City policeQuebec Police WatchdogSPVQJacob PicardJacob Picard arrestsQuebec City police officer arrested
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers