Quebec City police officer faces charges after watchdog investigated violent arrests

Quebec’s police watchdog says an on-duty Quebec City officer caught on video in a pair of violent arrests last year is facing criminal charges.

Jacob Picard, 27, was charged by way of summons with one count of assault causing bodily harm and one count of assault.

The police watchdog — Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes — says in a statement that Picard will appear at the Quebec City courthouse on Nov. 28.

The violent arrests caught on video involved a specialized police squad that patrols the city’s bars.

One arrest took place on the street in November 2021 in the Grande Allée sector of the city, and the second occurred at a bar on St-Joseph Street in October of that year.

The watchdog says it will not comment further as the case is before the courts.