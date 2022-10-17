Nokia receiving $72M in government funding to expand Ottawa facility

Send this page to someone via email

Nokia Canada, the federal government, Ontario government and City of Ottawa have announced plans to turn the company’s Ottawa facility into a research and development technology centre.

Nokia says the $340 million project will transform its 26-acre campus at the Kanata North Business Park into a mixed-use corporate, residential and commercial hub. The project will also receive $72-million in total funding from the three levels of government.

Nokia says the tech hub will significantly expand its capacity in 5G, cyber security, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The federal government says the announcement is a step toward strengthening Canada’s wireless network and will help pave the way for new opportunities in the areas of clean energy, smart cities, precision agriculture, autonomous vehicles, and advanced telemedicine.

Nokia says it plans to begin site construction in 2023 and expects to open the new facility in 2026.

The project is expected to create more than 340 new jobs and help Nokia attract highly-skilled, global talent to Canada’s tech ecosystem.