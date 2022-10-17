Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 640 Toronto

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Over $27K of cocaine seized by London, Ont. police, Toronto man facing charges

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 10:27 am
Drugs and cash seized by London, Ont., police from a residence and vehicle on Woodward Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Drugs and cash seized by London, Ont., police from a residence and vehicle on Woodward Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 15. London Police Service

A Toronto man is facing charges after London police seized cash and illegal drugs near downtown over the weekend.

On Saturday, police executed a search warrant at a residence and a vehicle on Woodward Avenue.

Read more: London police to conduct internal review into 2 sexual assault investigations, chief says

According to police, officers seized 74 grams of cocaine, a digital scale, two cell phones, and $3,805 in Canadian currency.

Trending Now

Police say the value of the cocaine seized is about $27,400.

Ahmed Jama, 34, of Toronto, has been charged with trafficking of a Schedule I substance, and possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Jama is expected to re-appear in London court on Nov. 25.

Advertisement
TorontoDrugsLondon OntarioCocaineLdnontDrug BustLondon Police ServiceWoodward Avenue
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers