Over $27K of cocaine seized by London, Ont. police, Toronto man facing charges

A Toronto man is facing charges after London police seized cash and illegal drugs near downtown over the weekend.

On Saturday, police executed a search warrant at a residence and a vehicle on Woodward Avenue.

According to police, officers seized 74 grams of cocaine, a digital scale, two cell phones, and $3,805 in Canadian currency.

Police say the value of the cocaine seized is about $27,400.

Ahmed Jama, 34, of Toronto, has been charged with trafficking of a Schedule I substance, and possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Jama is expected to re-appear in London court on Nov. 25.