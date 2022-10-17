Over $27K of cocaine seized by London, Ont. police, Toronto man facing charges

A Toronto man is facing charges after London police seized cash and illegal drugs near downtown over the weekend.
On Saturday, police executed a search warrant at a residence and a vehicle on Woodward Avenue.
According to police, officers seized 74 grams of cocaine, a digital scale, two cell phones, and $3,805 in Canadian currency.
Police say the value of the cocaine seized is about $27,400.
Ahmed Jama, 34, of Toronto, has been charged with trafficking of a Schedule I substance, and possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.
Jama is expected to re-appear in London court on Nov. 25.
