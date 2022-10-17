Online ‘visioning exercise’ seeks public input on future of Hamilton’s farmer’s market

Send this page to someone via email

Hamiltonians who frequent the city’s downtown farmer’s market are getting the rare opportunity to express their thoughts on what the York Boulevard landmark should look like going forward.

A business development consultant for the city is hoping users, and potential users, will take 10 minutes in the next month to suggest improvements via a “visioning exercise” as part of a review approved by councillors in February.

“Council wanted staff to go out and talk to the community and see what they want the market to be,” Tyson McCann told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton.

“It’s been around for about 185 years and really … we want to see what the farmer’s market should be and become for the next 185 years.”

The market dates back to 1837 and through time has changed from an open-air market to a permanent market hall where it operates today.

City councillors requisitioned the review last February amid the market’s board of directors asking for $242,000 in January to manage ongoing budget deficits.

Board members submit the loss of a six-figure annual sponsorship and declining foot traffic connected with the COVID pandemic are major causes of current trouble finances.

Further compounding the problem is a vacant space, typically rented out for about $50,000 a year, that has seen little interest from prospective retailers.

The review kicked off with a late September open house collecting feedback from customers, vendors and the general public and has now transitioned to an online survey asking for much the same.

McCann says that will run until Nov. 4, transitioning to the next phase, a public workshop on programming and design for the market.

“We know that there have been some changes over the last couple of years, if not decades, of the market, so really this is to ensure that staff and council move forward … with the will of the community behind it,” McCann said.

The portal includes an “ideas brainstorming” section allowing participants to drop “virtual post-it notes” on ideas which can include images.

Staff have also hired New York-based Project for Public Spaces, a collaborator that specializes in planning and designing big city spaces and experts in public markets.

As of early October, McCann said that there’s no initial desire by staff or peers to consider a move from the market’s current location, but admited that is on the table if community feedback warrants it.

“If we hear from the community that there are better locations, then that’s something we would take a look at. But at this time, the location of the market is not in question in terms of this work,” McCann said.

The review will continue through early 2023 with the hope of reporting back to councillors before the end of the first quarter.