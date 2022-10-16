Menu

22-year-old dead, 2 teens sent to hospital in crash west of Waterloo, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2022 11:07 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Police in Waterloo, Ont., say a 22-year-old woman is dead and two teenagers were sent to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in the region.

Police say emergency crews responded multiple reports of a collision at the intersection of Oxford Road 5 and Punkeydoodles Avenue in Wilmot Township around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Read more: Kitchener man charged in suspicious person investigation in Arthur

Police say a 22-year-old driver from the township was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say a 16-year-old passenger, who is also from the area, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the 19-year-old driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The Waterloo Regional Police says its traffic services unit is investigating.

