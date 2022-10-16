Menu

Environment

Guelph taking part in Canada-wide Waste Reduction Week

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 16, 2022 5:59 pm
landfill photo View image in full screen
Photo of a landfill. Global News / file

People are being encouraged to do their part in reducing materials that end up in landfills.

Waste Reduction Week in Canada starts on Monday.

The City of Guelph is taking part in the campaign by lighting up City Hall with green and blue lights.

Guelph is highlighting the seven themes being promoted on the Waste Reduction Week Canada website.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. is getting ahead of the game in reducing single-use plastic items

The city is also teaming up with the Guelph Tool Library in the city’s large clothing swap and sale on Saturday, Oct. 22, and clothing repair café on Sunday, Oct. 23. This is all part of the Circular Fashion Festival.

Waste Reduction Week runs until Oct. 23.

More information can be found by going to the City of Guelph website.

 

