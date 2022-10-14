S&P/TSX composite down nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets also trade lower

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index was down nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the base metal and energy sectors, while U.S. stock markets were also in the red.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 98.22 points at 18,515.41.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 102.25 points at 29,936.47. The S&P 500 index was down 38.68 points at 3,631.23, while the Nasdaq composite was down 172.34 points at 10,476.81.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.06 cents US compared with 72.43 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude contract was down US$3.01 at US$86.10 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 23 cents at US$6.52 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$22.90 at US$1,654.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was down a penny at US$3.43 a pound.