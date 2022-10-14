Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Contract talks between Ontario education workers, government to involve mediator

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2022 9:15 am
Click to play video: 'Premier Doug Ford warns education unions over contracts talks'
Premier Doug Ford warns education unions over contracts talks
WATCH ABOVE: Premier Doug Ford warns education unions over contracts talks – Oct 6, 2022

Ontario education workers such as librarians, custodians and early childhood educators have agreed to mediation with the government in contract talks that have inched toward a strike.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents about 55,000 education workers in the province, says it welcomes the assistance of a mediator.

William Kaplan also helped CUPE and the government reach a contract in 2019.

Read more: Everything you need to know as Ontario education workers consider strike

CUPE says another bargaining date has also now been added, so the parties will meet on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Trending Now

The news comes as CUPE awaits what’s known as a “no board” report — the union requested one last week and if the conciliator issues it, the education workers will be in a legal strike position 17 days later.

Story continues below advertisement

Laura Walton, president of CUPE’s Ontario School Boards Council of Unions, had said she hoped the request for a no board report would increase pressure on the government to reach a negotiated settlement.

Click to play video: 'Focus Ontario: Looming labour trouble in schools?'
Focus Ontario: Looming labour trouble in schools?
OntarioOntario governmentFord governmentCUPECanadian Union Of Public EmployeesOntario education workersCanadian Union of Public Employees OntarioOntario Canadian Union of Public Employees
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers