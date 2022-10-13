McMaster Marauders travel to Kingston, face Queen’s Gaels for first time in four years

See more sharing options

The 2-4 McMaster Marauders face a stiff test Saturday afternoon, when they play the 5-1 Queen’s Gaels in Kingston.

McMaster, chasing a playoff berth, lambasted Guelph 41-12 last Friday, while the Gaels, ranked number four in the nation, are coming off a bye week.

The Gaels offence has been impressive to say the least.

They average 517 yards per game, with an almost even split — 268 yards rushing and 249 yards passing.

Defensively, they have 17 sacks, while the Marauders have given up a whopping 26 sacks..

Mac has not played Queen’s since 2018.

In the last 10 matchups, Mac has dominated, with a 9-1 record.

Mac has won the last four meetings between the two.

The Marauders have yet to play at the newly renovated Richardson Stadium, where Queen’s are 3-0 this season.

The game can be heard on 900 CHML at 3 p.m. Saturday.