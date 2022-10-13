Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

McMaster Marauders travel to Kingston, face Queen’s Gaels for first time in four years

By Ted Michaels Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 6:25 pm

The 2-4 McMaster Marauders face a stiff test Saturday afternoon, when they play the 5-1 Queen’s Gaels in Kingston.

McMaster, chasing a playoff berth, lambasted Guelph 41-12 last Friday, while the Gaels, ranked number four in the nation, are coming off a bye week.

The Gaels offence has been impressive to say the least.

They average 517 yards per game, with an almost even split — 268 yards rushing and 249 yards passing.

Read more: McMaster Marauders pick up big win in Guelph, defeat Gryphons 41-12

Defensively, they have 17 sacks, while the Marauders have given up a whopping 26 sacks..

Trending Now

Mac has not played Queen’s since 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

In the last 10 matchups, Mac has dominated, with a 9-1 record.

Mac has won the last four meetings between the two.

The Marauders have yet to play at the newly renovated Richardson Stadium, where Queen’s are 3-0 this season.

The game can be heard on 900 CHML at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Former McMaster coach blazes trail to NFL for women in football'
Former McMaster coach blazes trail to NFL for women in football
KingstonQueen'squeen's gaelsOUAMcMaster MaraudersOntario University Athleticsmcmaster footballmarauders
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers