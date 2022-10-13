The Weekend’s Haunted House At Universal Studios

The Weekend has really gotten in to the spooky season this Halloween and I have to say this haunted house looks pretty cool but also terrifying! Do you like haunted houses or not so much? When I went to Canada’s Wonderland Halloween Haunt I got so scared I actually hyperventilated to the point where I passed out…needless to say I am a fan of horror movies and I would love to be able to do the haunted houses but fear just takes over! Check out The Weekend’s Haunted House below and let me know your thoughts on it!

