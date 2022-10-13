COVID-19: N.S. reports 11 deaths in weekly update, 55 new hospitalizations

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting 11 deaths and 55 new hospital admissions in its weekly COVID-19 update.

In contrast, the previous week saw no deaths and 51 new hospital admissions.

During this seven-day period ending Oct. 10, there were also 942 new positive PCR tests, which is a decrease from 1,178 recorded the previous week.

As of Oct. 11, there were 49 people in hospital with COVID-19, six of whom are in intensive care. The median age of those in hospital is 80.

Since the pandemic began, 555 people have died from COVID-19. Of those, 443 were during the Omicron wave. The median age for the Omicron deaths is 83.

According to the province’s COVID-19 data dashboard, 53.1 per cent of Nova Scotians have had three or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, 81.9 per cent have had two doses, 3.4 per cent have had one dose and 14.7 per cent have never received a dose.