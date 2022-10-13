Menu

Health

COVID-19: N.S. reports 11 deaths in weekly update, 55 new hospitalizations

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 3:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Why scientists are tracking COVID-19 BQ.1.1 variant'
Why scientists are tracking COVID-19 BQ.1.1 variant
Andy Pekosz, professor of microbiology at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, explains why scientists are tracking the spread of COVID-19 BQ.1.1 variant, which has shown to be the one most likely to escape vaccine immunity as well as some antibody treatments – Oct 5, 2022

Nova Scotia is reporting 11 deaths and 55 new hospital admissions in its weekly COVID-19 update.

In contrast, the previous week saw no deaths and 51 new hospital admissions.

Read more: Ontario’s top doctor urges mask wearing, warns mandate could return

During this seven-day period ending Oct. 10, there were also 942 new positive PCR tests, which is a decrease from 1,178 recorded the previous week.

As of Oct. 11, there were 49 people in hospital with COVID-19, six of whom are in intensive care. The median age of those in hospital is 80.

Since the pandemic began, 555 people have died from COVID-19. Of those, 443 were during the Omicron wave. The median age for the Omicron deaths is 83.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the province’s COVID-19 data dashboard, 53.1 per cent of Nova Scotians have had three or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, 81.9 per cent have had two doses, 3.4 per cent have had one dose and 14.7 per cent have never received a dose.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: New recommendations on fall boosters'
Health Matters: New recommendations on fall boosters
