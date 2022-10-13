Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Air Canada is adding more international routes as travel demand picks up

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2022 1:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Air Canada orders electric-hybrid aircraft'
Air Canada orders electric-hybrid aircraft
Canada's largest air carrier is taking a significant step in its shift towards decarbonization. Air Canada has agreed to buy 30 electric-hybrid aircraft. Travel consultant Claire Newell has more.

Air Canada announced new European routes and plans to resume select routes to Japan this summer, in an effort to expand international services.

The Montreal-based airline plans to resume flights from Vancouver to Tokyo Haneda and Vancouver to Osaka, starting next summer. It resumed flights to Tokyo Narita airport in April.

The announcement comes after Japan introduced new border measures this fall, that allow all foreign nationals entry to Japan with proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test, easing two years of pandemic restrictions.

Read more: Air Canada passenger’s bag arrives destroyed. A nightmare followed

Air Canada also plans to expand European routes by adding flights from Toronto to Brussels, Montreal to Toulouse and Montreal to Copenhagen, starting June 1, 2023.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The airline says it will also increase frequency to current international routes in Atlantic, Pacific and South America regions, including flights to Tokyo Narita, Frankfurt and Dubai.

The announcement is a part of Air Canada’s plan to expand global services in response to the increasing demand for international travel.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 air travel restrictions lifted in Canada'
COVID-19 air travel restrictions lifted in Canada
Air Canadatravel Canadaair canada stockTravel NewsAir Canada Travelair canada summer routessummer travel routes
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers