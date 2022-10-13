Friends of Guelph Public Library’s annual book sale returns

See more sharing options

Friends of the Guelph Public Library are back with their annual book sale.

The event got underway Wednesday after having been cancelled for the last two years due to COVID restrictions.

It is the main fundraiser for the group with close to $1 million having been raised since they first began running the sale about a decade ago.

Profits from ten years of book sales have been used for a variety of library support initiatives and they say a significant proportion is being put toward a major gift for a new central library building.

A wide selection of books, DVDs, puzzles and games are available in the warehouse at 69 Huron St.

The event runs through to Sunday.

Admission is free and all sales are cash only.