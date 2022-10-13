New details released on Markham crash that left 2 dead, 1 injured

Send this page to someone via email

New details have been released on a crash in Markham that left two people in their 20s dead and a third victim critically injured.

York Regional Police said it happened at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Markham Road and Elson Street, north of Steeles Avenue East.

Police said a dump truck collided with an Acura that had three occupants.

The driver of the Acura, a 21-year-old man, and a passenger in the back seat, a 23-year-old woman, died at the scene.

A third front passenger — a 52-year-old woman — was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said she remains in critical condition in hospital.

The driver of the dump truck, a 46-year-old man, stayed at the scene and didn’t suffer any injuries, police said.

Police haven’t said what may have led to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators are asking any witnesses or anyone with video footage of the incident to come forward.

Police said they’re also looking to speak to anyone who saw either of the vehicles or has information on driving behaviours prior to the crash.