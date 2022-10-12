Menu

Entertainment

Calgary temporarily renames bus route to honour pop stars Tegan and Sara

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 12, 2022 11:35 pm
Sara and Tegan Quin, from Tegan and Sara pose for a photograph in Toronto, on Friday, September 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Sara and Tegan Quin, from Tegan and Sara pose for a photograph in Toronto, on Friday, September 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Calgary’s transit authority is temporarily renaming a city bus route in honour of indie pop stars Tegan and Sara and their upcoming television series.

The identical twin sisters, who were born and raised in Calgary, returned to the city earlier this year to film High School.

The Amazon Prime series is a look at their teen years in the 1990s, when they attended Crescent Heights High School.

READ MORE: Calgary-raised Tegan and Sara sign deal to make TV series based on their ‘High School’ memoir

Sara Quin says she and her sister took a lot of public transit growing up in Calgary.

Trending Now

Route 19, which runs along 16 Avenue, was the route they took to high school.

They have chosen to name the route “Crybaby” after their 10th studio album, which will be released on Oct. 21.

High School will premiere on Amazon Freevee in the United States on Oct. 14 and will be available on Prime Video Canada on Oct. 28.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

