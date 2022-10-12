Calgary temporarily renames bus route to honour pop stars Tegan and Sara

See more sharing options

Calgary’s transit authority is temporarily renaming a city bus route in honour of indie pop stars Tegan and Sara and their upcoming television series.

The identical twin sisters, who were born and raised in Calgary, returned to the city earlier this year to film High School.

The Amazon Prime series is a look at their teen years in the 1990s, when they attended Crescent Heights High School.

Sara Quin says she and her sister took a lot of public transit growing up in Calgary.

Route 19, which runs along 16 Avenue, was the route they took to high school.

They have chosen to name the route “Crybaby” after their 10th studio album, which will be released on Oct. 21.

High School will premiere on Amazon Freevee in the United States on Oct. 14 and will be available on Prime Video Canada on Oct. 28.