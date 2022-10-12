SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Anderson scores late goal, Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 4-3

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 12, 2022 10:50 pm

MONTREAL (AP) — Josh Anderson scored with 19 seconds left to give the Montreal Canadiens a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night in the opener for both teams.

Cole Caufield scored twice and Sean Monahan had his first goal for the Canadiens after coming over in an offseason deal with Calgary. Jake Allen stopped a penalty shot and finished with 29 saves.

Alexander Kerfoot was given the penalty shot when Arber Xhekaj held the center on a breakaway. Under a rain of boos, Kerfoot skated down the ice only to be denied by Allen.

Micheal Bunting, Dennis Malgin and William Nylander scored for Toronto, and Toronto, Matt Murray made 19 saves.

Monahan gave Montreal its first lead of the game when he grabbed a loose puck in the slot and beat Murray with 2:30 left. Nylander tied it with 1:50 remaining.

TAVARES BACK

After missing the entire pre-season with an oblique injury, John Tavares made his return to the Maple Leafs. The captain centerED the second line alongside Nylander and Denis Malgin and picked up two assists.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host Washington on Thursday night.

Canadiens: At Detroit on Friday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

© 2022 The Canadian Press

