World

Trump’s Truth Social approved for Google Play Store after earlier concerns

By Helen Coster Reuters
Posted October 12, 2022 6:46 pm
Trump plans social media return on his own platform, adviser tells Fox News
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, suspended from Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, plans to launch his own platform in two to three months, one of his senior advisers told Fox News on Sunday. Jason Miller, a spokesman for Trump's 2020 campaign, told the network that Trump would re-enter the social media space with a new platform of his own that would "completely redefine the game." – Mar 22, 2021

Alphabet Inc’s Google has approved former U.S. President Donald Trump‘s social media app Truth Social for distribution in the Google Play Store, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which operates Truth Social, is expected to make the app available in the Play Store shortly, Google said.

TMTG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Truth Social, which launched in the United States in the Apple App Store in February, had not previously been available in the Play Store due to insufficient content moderation, according to a Google spokesperson in August. Google had expressed concerns to Truth Social about violations of its Play Store policies prohibiting content like physical threats and incitement to violence.

Without the Google and Apple stores, there is no easy way for most smartphone users to download Truth Social.

Google’s Play Store is the main way users of Android phones in the United States download apps. Android users can get apps through competing stores or download them directly from a website, though it often requires extra steps and security permissions. Truth Social has been available through those means even as Google blocked it from the Play Store.

Android phones comprise about 40 per cent of the U.S. smartphone market.

Truth Social restored Trump’s presence on social media more than a year after he was banned from Twitter Inc, Facebook and Alphabet Inc’s YouTube following the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riots, after he was accused of posting messages inciting violence.

TMTG has pledged to deliver an “engaging and censorship-free experience” on Truth Social, appealing to a base that feels its views around such hot-button topics such as the outcome of the 2020 presidential election have been scrubbed from mainstream tech platforms.

News of Google’s approval was first reported by Axios.

(Reporting by Helen Coster in New York; Additional reporting by Paresh Dave in Oakland and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Deepa Babington and Marguerita Choy)

© 2022 Reuters

