Crime

Death at Regina Correctional Centre

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 6:14 pm
EMS responds to a call reporting an unresponsive man at the Regina Correctional Centre. View image in full screen
EMS responds to a call reporting an unresponsive man at the Regina Correctional Centre. Global News/ Tanner Chubey

A 46-year-old inmate was declared dead Wednesday morning at the Regina Correctional Centre after an altercation with another inmate, according to Saskatchewan’s Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Department.

Corrections staff initiated life-saving measures and called EMS. EMS declared the inmate deceased at approximately 8:50 a.m.

Police are working to notify next of kin.

The RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investing. The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will also be conducting an internal investigation.

RCMPSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsPublic SafetyEMSPolicingCorrectionsSaskatchewan Coroner's ServiceRegina Correctional Centre
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

