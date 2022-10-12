Death at Regina Correctional Centre

See more sharing options

A 46-year-old inmate was declared dead Wednesday morning at the Regina Correctional Centre after an altercation with another inmate, according to Saskatchewan’s Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Department.

Corrections staff initiated life-saving measures and called EMS. EMS declared the inmate deceased at approximately 8:50 a.m.

Police are working to notify next of kin.

The RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investing. The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will also be conducting an internal investigation.