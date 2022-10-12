Menu

Canada

Patient death at hospital psychiatric unit in Penticton, B.C. under investigation

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 5:27 pm
Penticton Regional Hospital. View image in full screen
Penticton Regional Hospital. File photo / Global Okanagan

Interior Health says it’s investigating a patient fatality that occurred in the South Okanagan this week.

According to Interior Health, a patient in Penticton Regional Hospital’s inpatient psychiatric unit died on Monday evening, at approximately 8:45 p.m.

Read more: Penticton nurse sanctioned for ‘bullying and harassing’ co-workers at Summerland Seniors Village

Interior Health did not say how the patient died, but said it was “a tragic situation and our thoughts are with the family of this individual.”

The health agency added police were contacted immediately and that it was unable to provide additional details because the incident is being investigated by the RCMP.

“It is important to stress that there was no direct threat to staff or other patients on the unit,” said Interior Health.

Click to play video: 'New requirements for Interior Health medical lab staff raises questions'
New requirements for Interior Health medical lab staff raises questions

“The safety and security of our staff and patients is our top priority and we recognize this is still a distressing situation for staff and patients on the unit and concerning for their families.

Trending Now

“Our priority is to ensure that all those directly impacted have access to the supports they need.”

Click to play video: 'Code Blue: Emergency rooms across Canada struggle with staff shortages'
Code Blue: Emergency rooms across Canada struggle with staff shortages

Meanwhile, Penticton RCMP said they were called to the hospital in relation to a patient’s death.

“The patient had been admitted into the hospital’s in-patient psychiatric unit at the time of their death,” said police.

“RCMP are working alongside the B.C. Coroners Service, and are in close communication with Interior Health, as each agency conducts their own separate investigation.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

