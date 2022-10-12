Khalil Ramal pledges 120 ‘truly affordable’ homes in east London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., mayoral candidate Khalil Ramal says he’s helping with the creation of 240 new homes in the city’s east end, half of which will be “truly affordable.”

He shared the news as part of a “special announcement” held before media on Wednesday morning.

“(Half the homes) will rent for $700 a month, not the usual 80 per cent of market rate. That’s 120 new affordable homes that our city desperately needs,” Ramal said.

“This new project will be built on four acres on Second Street and will be built over the next year.”

The four-acre plot of land belongs to Magnificent Homes, a local builder that will be leading the creation of the new homes, according to Ramal.

At Khalil Ramal’s campaign office this morning where the mayoral candidate is unveiling a plan with local builder Magnificent Homes to create 240 homes in London, half of which will be “truly affordable.” #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/5HOsYiU8IK — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) October 12, 2022

Ramal clarified that he’s not a financial backer of the project, but rather someone who intends to use his connections and experience to push the project forward for Magnificent Homes.

The mayoral candidate cited his past as an MPP for London-Fanshawe, where Ramal says he helped secure funding for similar affordable housing projects, such as the Residenza Italia apartment building from local non-profit the Italian Seniors’ Project.

“The land … on Second Street is already zoned for residential (buildings) and then hopefully if I get elected as mayor, we’ll see how we can help in this regard to make it easier and faster,” Ramal said.

Ramal added that an application has not yet been filed with the city, but that construction will start as soon as Magnificent Homes is granted approval.

“I committed to work with Magnificent Homes to build these homes whether I’m elected or don’t get elected, but as you know, if I get elected, it will be easier,” Ramal added.

During a platform unveiling last month, Ramal promised to build “hundreds of new truly affordable homes” within his first month in office. Wednesday’s announcement is tied to that pledge, Ramal said.

“(This is) one in a series of announcements, and hopefully when I get elected I’ll do more,” Ramal added.

“If I don’t get elected … I will continue to work with Londoners to build more affordable homes, to utilize my connections to do so.”

Ramal faces nine competitors in the race, including two-term councillor and current Deputy Mayor Josh Morgan.

The other candidates are Brandon Ellis, Daniel Jeffery, Dan Lenart, Norman Robert Miles, Carlos Murray, Joanne Nichols, Sean O’Connell and Sandie Thomas.