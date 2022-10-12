B.C. kitten with deformed leg requires amputation, says SPCA

Send this page to someone via email

The BC SPCA hopes you can lend Omeck the cat a financial helping hand.

Born with a leg deformity, the adorable nine-week-old kitten is facing amputation.

“Omeck’s mother, Poppy, was in the late stages of pregnancy when she was surrendered into our care,” said Krista Larson, manager of the SPCA’s Sea to Sky branch.

“She was placed in a foster home, where she had a litter of kittens a short time later. Sadly, Omeck lost two siblings shortly after birth.”

View image in full screen The SPCA says though her deformed leg isn’t impeding Omeck’s ability to play or move around, it gets in the way when she’s running. BC SPCA

The SPCA says though her leg deformity isn’t impeding her ability to play with her siblings or move around, it gets in the way when she’s running.

“Unfortunately, Omeck’s leg is not viable and the best thing for her is to have it removed,” Larson said.

The SPCA says surgery will be scheduled soon, with weeks of care to follow. The kitten will also need to be vaccinated and spayed. But once she has recovered, Omeck will be available for adoption.

Larson says Omeck is sweet and affectionate and, like a true kitten, she plays hard and sleeps hard.

For more information about the BC SPCA, including how to donate, visit the non-profit organization’s website.