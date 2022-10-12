Menu

Crime

Suspect in bus groping, child-punching incidents arrested by Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 4:03 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

A Winnipeg man accused of groping a woman on a transit bus and punching a child outside an elementary school has been arrested, police said.

The suspect, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault and assault in connection with the unrelated incidents.

On Sept. 26, police were called about an incident the night before on a bus travelling eastbound on Regent Avenue, where a victim said she was groped by a man. The assault was reported to the bus driver and forwarded to the police sex crimes unit for investigation.

Read more: Middle school girl attacked by unknown man: Winnipeg police

Wednesday morning, police were called to an elementary school in the Transcona area with the report of a child being punched by a man while walking outside the school.

Staff intervened, and police said the school’s resource officer recognized the suspect as the same man under investigation in the bus incident, which sex crimes investigators confirmed.

The man was arrested, and the young victim was treated for minor injuries.

Winnipeg man arrested in sex crimes investigation into September bus assaults
Sexual Assault
