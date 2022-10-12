‘Hamilton’ slated to return to Toronto stage this winter after COVID-19 delays

Send this page to someone via email

The Broadway hit “Hamilton” is scheduled to return to the Toronto stage this winter — nearly three years after the COVID-19 crisis cut its original run short.

Mirvish Productions announced Wednesday that the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical will run Feb. 22 through May 14 at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

Mirvish says tickets will go on sale Nov. 21.

A spokesman for Mirvish says theatregoers who already had tickets to the cancelled performances of “Hamilton” in 2020 will get a window to purchase in advance.

“Hamilton” was scheduled to play for 14 weeks in 2020, but the COVID-19 outbreak closed the curtains on the production after just four shows.

The hip-hop musical, which became a sensation soon after its 2015 Broadway debut, centres on the life of the first U.S. treasury secretary, Alexander Hamilton.