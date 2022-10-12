Menu

Canada

Winnipeg man thrown from boat, seriously injured on Netley Creek

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 2:09 pm
RCMP Selkirk detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Selkirk detachment. RCMP

A Winnipeg man was seriously injured after being thrown from a boat on Netley Creek and being hit by its propeller, RCMP say.

The incident took place Monday morning in the RM of St. Andrews. According to police, the driver of the boat had to take evasive action to dodge an obstacle in the water, when the passenger was thrown overboard.

Read more: Winnipeg police urge water safety after kayak hit by boat on Red River

The driver immediately jumped in to rescue him, and bystanders called police and helped both men get out of the water.

Both the 21-year-old driver and 20-year-old passenger were wearing life-jackets, police said, and alcohol and drugs weren’t factors in the incident.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.

Safe Boating Awareness

 

