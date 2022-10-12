Morning news rewind: Wednesday, Oct. 12

Fire prevention week with the Saskatoon Fire Department and the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan launches a new breast cancer awareness campaign.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Oct. 12, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Education the public during fire prevention week
Education is the goal for fire departments during fire prevention week.
This year’s theme is “Fire won’t wait, plan your escape.”
Saskatoon Fire Department assistant fire Chief Yvonne Raymer details how the department is raising awareness with the public to stay safe and prevent fires.
Cancer Foundation of Sask. unveils new breast cancer campaign
October is breast cancer awareness month and the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan has unveiled a new campaign that focuses on raising awareness of the importance of screening.
It includes a screening bus and a campaign that will help women in rural Saskatchewan ensure access to care.
The foundation’s CEO, Nora Yates, explains the importance of the campaign, the importance of screening and early detection.
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Oct. 12
Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 12.
