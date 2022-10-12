Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Morning news rewind: Wednesday, Oct. 12

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 11:17 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Oct. 12'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Oct. 12
WATCH: Wind gusts up to 70 km/h — Chantal Wagner with your Wednesday, Oct. 12, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Fire prevention week with the Saskatoon Fire Department and the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan launches a new breast cancer awareness campaign.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Oct. 12, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Education the public during fire prevention week

Education is the goal for fire departments during fire prevention week.

This year’s theme is “Fire won’t wait, plan your escape.”

Saskatoon Fire Department assistant fire Chief Yvonne Raymer details how the department is raising awareness with the public to stay safe and prevent fires.

Click to play video: 'Educating the public during fire prevention week'
Educating the public during fire prevention week

Cancer Foundation of Sask. unveils new breast cancer campaign

Trending Now

October is breast cancer awareness month and the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan has unveiled a new campaign that focuses on raising awareness of the importance of screening.

Story continues below advertisement

It includes a screening bus and a campaign that will help women in rural Saskatchewan ensure access to care.

The foundation’s CEO, Nora Yates, explains the importance of the campaign, the importance of screening and early detection.

Click to play video: 'Cancer Foundation of Sask. unveils new breast cancer campaign'
Cancer Foundation of Sask. unveils new breast cancer campaign

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Oct. 12

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Oct. 12'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Oct. 12
CancerSaskatoon Fire DepartmentBreast CancerGlobal News Morning SaskatoonFire Prevention WeekCancer Foundation Of SaskatchewanYvonne Raymer
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers