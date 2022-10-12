Menu

Crime

Cash box stolen from William Street North business in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 10:54 am
A survelliance image of a suspect following a break-in at a William Street North business on Oct. 9 in Lindsay, Ont. View image in full screen
A survelliance image of a suspect following a break-in at a William Street North business on Oct. 9 in Lindsay, Ont. Kawartha Lakes Police Service

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are seeking a suspect following a reported break-in at a William Street North business on the weekend.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 5:10 a.m. on Oct. 9, a lone suspect arrived at the business on an electronic bike and then entered the property through a window.

Police say surveillance video shows the man taking a cash box and then leaving the business.

Read more: Customer arrested for fraud at car dealership in Lindsay, police say

The suspect is described as wearing a dark long-sleeved sweater with an insulated vest, brown work gloves and boots, dark work pants and a black helmet.

Police on Tuesday released a surveillance image of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.

