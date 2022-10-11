Menu

Crime

Police search for man caught on video robbing woman in Battleford alley

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 7:04 pm
Police are requesting for public assistance in any information regarding an alleyway robbery in Battleford where a woman escapes after fighting off a man armed with a knife. View image in full screen
Police are requesting for public assistance in any information regarding an alleyway robbery in Battleford where a woman escapes after fighting off a man armed with a knife. File / Global News

Police are searching for a man, armed with a knife, who was caught on camera robbing a woman in an alley in the Town of Battleford, which occurred on October 7, 2022, around 8:00 p.m.

Through a Battleford RCMP investigation, it was determined a male, armed with a knife, approached a woman in an alleyway near 22nd Street.

“The female was able to fight off the male and flee the area,” police stated in a release. “She reported minor injuries.”

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP request public’s help to find woman wanted in child abuse investigation

The man, who was dressed in dark pants and a light shirt, got on a bicycle and left the area travelling eastbound. Police continue to investigate and have released a video of the incident and are warning that the video may be disturbing to some viewers.

The Battleford RCMP are asking the public if anyone recognizes the man in the video, or have information about this incident, you are to call the North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

