Crime

4 people arrested in connection with Saskatoon drug trafficking investigation

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 4:04 pm
Four people faces charges following a high-risk traffic stop in Saskatoon where police seized a large amount of meth, cocaine, paraphernalia, and weapons. View image in full screen
Four people faces charges following a high-risk traffic stop in Saskatoon where police seized a large amount of meth, cocaine, paraphernalia, and weapons. Photo provided: Saskatoon Police Service

Members of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) Crime Reduction Team arrested four people in relation to a drug trafficking investigation.

According to a press release, the SPS Tactical Support Unit and Canine Unit were utilized to perform a high-risk traffic stop on Oct. 8, 2022, at around 11:00 p.m.

The traffic stop occurred on Central Avenue, just north of College Drive where three people were arrested without further incident.

“Upon searching the vehicle, a large amount of methamphetamine was found inside and seized,” SPS stated.

“The investigation led officers to a residence in the 100 block of Hedley Street, where a search warrant had been granted. A 41-year-old woman was arrested at the residence without further incident.”

Police seized a modified 12-gauge shotgun, a stolen 2018 Harley Davidson Road Glide, over 500 grams of methamphetamine, over 40 grams of cocaine, paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking such as cellphones and digital scales, a shotgun and rifle ammunition and an expandable baton.

Trending Stories

This resulted in the arrests of a 43-year-old man who faces charges of trafficking a controlled substance, possession for the purposes of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and seven weapons-related charges.

Police also arrested a 41-year-old woman and charged her with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon and four other weapons-related charges.

A 48-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman are both charged with possession of meth. The 48-year-old man was also charged with operation of a vehicle while prohibited.

Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagSaskatoon Police Service tagdrug trafficking charges tagSaskatoon Drug Trafficking tagSPS crime reduction team taghigh traffic stop tag

