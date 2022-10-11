4 people arrested in connection with Saskatoon drug trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) Crime Reduction Team arrested four people in relation to a drug trafficking investigation.

According to a press release, the SPS Tactical Support Unit and Canine Unit were utilized to perform a high-risk traffic stop on Oct. 8, 2022, at around 11:00 p.m.

The traffic stop occurred on Central Avenue, just north of College Drive where three people were arrested without further incident.

“Upon searching the vehicle, a large amount of methamphetamine was found inside and seized,” SPS stated.

“The investigation led officers to a residence in the 100 block of Hedley Street, where a search warrant had been granted. A 41-year-old woman was arrested at the residence without further incident.”

Police seized a modified 12-gauge shotgun, a stolen 2018 Harley Davidson Road Glide, over 500 grams of methamphetamine, over 40 grams of cocaine, paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking such as cellphones and digital scales, a shotgun and rifle ammunition and an expandable baton.

This resulted in the arrests of a 43-year-old man who faces charges of trafficking a controlled substance, possession for the purposes of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and seven weapons-related charges.

Police also arrested a 41-year-old woman and charged her with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon and four other weapons-related charges.

A 48-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman are both charged with possession of meth. The 48-year-old man was also charged with operation of a vehicle while prohibited.

