Canada

Victoria man found dead in Spain, more than two months after going missing: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2022 3:24 pm
A British Columbia man is missing in Spain and police in Victoria are working with Spanish investigators in an effort to find him. A statement from Victoria police says 67-year-old Scott Graham, shown in a handout photo, was last seen in Madrid when he visited the Canadian Embassy in the Spanish capital on July 15.
A missing British Columbia man, 67-year-old Scott Graham, has been found dead in Spain. He was last seen in Madrid when he visited the Canadian Embassy in the Spanish capital on July 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Victoria Police

A Victoria man who disappeared in Spain in July has been found dead in that country.

A statement from Victoria police says 67-year-old Scott Graham was last seen in Madrid.

The statement says his body has been located but it doesn’t say where or when.

Read more: B.C. man missing in Madrid, Spain was last seen at Canadian Embassy

A high-risk missing person alert was issued in both Spanish and English on Aug. 8, about three weeks after Graham was reported missing.

He was suffering from a medical condition that had the potential to become life-threatening without medication and the alert in August said Graham’s family was “deeply concerned” about his disappearance.

Victoria police say their counterparts in Spain are continuing to investigate Graham’s death, but the circumstances are not believed to be suspicious.

Click to play video: 'Concern growing for Victoria man missing during trip to Europe' Concern growing for Victoria man missing during trip to Europe
Concern growing for Victoria man missing during trip to Europe – Aug 8, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
