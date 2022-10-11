Menu

World

Province prepares for third flight of Ukrainian refugees to land Oct. 25

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 1:47 pm
The third humanitarian flight from Ukraine will land in Regina on October 25, transporting 200 refugees. View image in full screen
The third humanitarian flight from Ukraine will land in Regina on October 25, transporting 200 refugees. DD

Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison announced that registration for the third humanitarian flight from Ukraine is now open. The flight is expected to arrive in Regina on October 25, transporting approximately 200 Ukrainian refugees to the province.

“The Government of Saskatchewan along with our municipalities, businesses and residents remain steadfast in our support for the people of Ukraine as they continue to suffer through this terrible ordeal,” Harrison said.

“Saskatchewan has a bond with Ukraine, and this ongoing support will continue to strengthen that bond, but more importantly it will improve the lives of those who have faced so much since this conflict began.”

The flight is arranged in partnership with humanitarian organizations Solidaire and Open Arms. This is the third flight organized since Premier Scott Moe signed a memorandum of understanding on August 12 to bring five humanitarian flights to Saskatchewan by March 31, 2023.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan welcomes more Ukrainians to the Prairies after flight arrives' Saskatchewan welcomes more Ukrainians to the Prairies after flight arrives

 

