Man in his 80s rushed to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say an elderly man has serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Blueheron Boulevard and Loonlake Avenue, in the Bristol and Creditview roads area, at around 8:37 a.m.
Police said the man was riding a bicycle when he was struck.
He was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition, police said.
The driver did remain at the scene of the collision, investigators said.
Roads are closed in the area as police conduct their investigation.
