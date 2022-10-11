Man in his 80s rushed to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say an elderly man has serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Blueheron Boulevard and Loonlake Avenue, in the Bristol and Creditview roads area, at around 8:37 a.m.

Police said the man was riding a bicycle when he was struck.

He was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition, police said.

The driver did remain at the scene of the collision, investigators said.

Roads are closed in the area as police conduct their investigation.

COLLISION:

– Blueheron Bv/Loonlake Av #Mississauga

– Cyclist Struck

– 1 vehicle, Driver remained on scene

– Male in his 80's transported to trauma centre with serious injuries.

– E/B Blueheron Bv closed from Loonlake Av

– Use alternate routes

– C/R at 8:37 a.m

– PR220335088 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 11, 2022