Man in his 80s rushed to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 9:48 am
File photo. Peel Regional Police cruiser and police tape. View image in full screen
File photo. Peel Regional Police cruiser and police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Peel Regional Police say an elderly man has serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Blueheron Boulevard and Loonlake Avenue, in the Bristol and Creditview roads area, at around 8:37 a.m.

Police said the man was riding a bicycle when he was struck.

He was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition, police said.

The driver did remain at the scene of the collision, investigators said.

Roads are closed in the area as police conduct their investigation.

