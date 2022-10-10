Thanksgiving at a Central Okanagan pumpkin farm

Send this page to someone via email

What better way to spend Thanksgiving Day than making memories at the pumpkin patch?

McMillan Farms in East Kelowna has been open to the public since 2008 and ever since has played host to families looking to make memories that will last a lifetime.

“This weekend especially we have seen so many people come through and they are going, ‘Oh do you remember how little the kids were when we first came here and now they are teenagers’, and then you realize how fortunate we are to have been to be part of people’s lives for so long it’s awesome,” said Ron McMillan, a farmer at McMillan Farms.

It’s been a busy weekend at McMillan Farms, as families come to spend the day together and find the perfect pumpkin to carve along the way.

“Right now we have everything running hayrides, the jump pad, corn maze, slingshot and lots of games,” said McMillan.

There’s also plenty to be thankful for this thanksgiving.

Four-year-old Henry tried his hand at the catapult on Monday.

“I am thankful for my family,” said Henry.

Having a snack with her family, four-year-old Dora had a fun day sharing jokes.

“What kind of bees are in a graveyard,” said Dora. “Zom-bies.”

McMillan farms will be open to the public every day until Oct. 31.