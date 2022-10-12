Here’s everything you need to know about Global News’ rebranding

Send this page to someone via email

Starting Oct. 12, Global News readers and viewers will be introduced to a new look as part of the outlet’s rebranding.

Michael Churchill, Global’s national manager of brand and design, said the rebranding aims to align new visual elements with Global News’ core identity as a Canadian media outlet.

The rebranding introduces four new colours — red, off-black, off-white and white.

Nadia Le, a product designer for Global News, said the aim is to make the logo, text and other visual elements very “simple and consistent.”

For the mobile version of the site, the red arrow will now appear in the middle of the logo. It will remain the same for the desktop version of the site.

The re-branding also got rid of the navy blue in the background of the logo of the website’s banner and replaced it with off-black. As for the desktop version, the background of the banner will be replaced with white.

“We’ve really embraced the Global red, blacks and whites in this new rebrand as well as the font,” said Churchill.

“The new fonts are going to be used throughout all of our platforms from broadcast on air,” said Le. “We wanted to ensure that we would be using typefaces that are likable, versatile and could seamlessly deliver a compelling story.”

Churchill said the rebranding will also introduce “a whole new sonic brand,” meaning television viewers will be hearing new show openings as well as seeing the new visual elements of the logo, colours and graphics.

“The design supports the high-quality content and information Global News provides to Canadians every day, while working seamlessly and complementing all the platforms we serve,” said Buffy McGaw, director of news marketing at Global News.

Global News’ rebranding was achieved by working with its internal partners and its own staff members, said Churchill.

“We’ve been really efficient at keeping a lot of work done internally by our crew, creative people that do this work and work with our brand every day,” said Churchill. “So very cost-efficient.”

Le added that the rebranding “isn’t done yet,” and her team will continue to work to improve Global’s brand.

“A core value in working in tech to keep learning and growing,” Le said.