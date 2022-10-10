Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Man charged after shots fired at home northeast of Truro

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted October 10, 2022 10:58 am
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: Oct. 7' Global News at 6 Halifax: Oct. 7
Global News at 6 Halifax from Oct. 7, 2022.

Nova Scotia RCMP has charged a man after shots were allegedly fired at a home in Colchester County, less than 10 kilometres northeast of Truro.

Police say it was reported at around 1 a.m. on Sunday that a number of gunshots were heard on McLeod Road in Manganese Mines.

According to police, witnesses reported that “a loud vehicle” was seen in the area.

“There were no injuries sustained in the incident, however, the house incurred damage consistent with bullet holes,” read the release.

“We do not believe this incident was random.”

Later on Sunday, police arrested 30-year-old Zachary MacDonald and seized a vehicle. Investigators also executed a search warrant at the man’s house, where they located two shotguns, a starter pistol, a switchblade and ammunition.

Story continues below advertisement

MacDonald was charged with 10 offences relating to weapons.

He remains in custody and is set to appear in Truro court on Tuesday morning.

